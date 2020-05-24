HCMC, Nghe An Province launch corporate work dedicated to late President

The construction is part of the corporate activities between HCMC and Nghe An province on the occasion of the 130th birthday anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh and the 50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s Testament.



The upgrade project was kicked off on July 27, 2019 at a total invested capital of more than VND 17 billion (US$740,000) which was supported from the fund of the Socio-Economic Development Cooperation Agreement between Ho Chi Minh City and Nghe An Province in the period of 2019-2025.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Thien Nhan said that the work has a great significance expressing profound gratitude of the Party, governments and people of HCMC and Nghe An Province to President Ho Chi Minh.

The city’s delegation then offered incense and flowers to Ms. Ha Thi Hy, grandmother of President Ho Chi Minh and visited his brother’s grave, Nguyen Sinh Xin on Dong Tranh Mountain.



Previously, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan on May 22 visited and presented 10 computers to Lang Sen Primary School in Kim Lien Commune in Nam Dan District.

On the same day, the municipal delegation made a survey and considered a project of a road connecting with Kim Lien special national relic site. It is expected to develop the provincial socio-economic and tourism.

HCMC leaders also paid visits to war veterans, Phan Van Chat, Nguyen Van Dan in Kim Lien Commune and Duong Tu in Hong Long Commune.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan and the delegation offer incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh in Kim Lien special national relic site. Leaders of HCMC and Nghe An Province cut ribbon to launch an exhibition house and a house of worship in Kim Lien special national relic site. Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan visits the exhibition house. Mr. Nhan talks with students in Kim Lien Commune in Nam Dan District. The HCMC delegation visits and presents 10 computers to Lang Sen Primary School in Kim Lien Commune in Nam Dan District.



By Duy Cuong - Translated by Kim Khanh