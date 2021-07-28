  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC not ask required permits of vehicles transporting essential goods

SGGP
The functional units in HCMC have not checked all required permits of vehicles that transport essential commodities and were granted QR Identification code at Covid-19 control stations across the city, announced HCMC People's Committee Office on July 27.
HCMC not ask required permits of vehicles transporting essential goods ảnh 1 HCMC does not ask required permits of some vehicles to ensure uninterrupted transport of essential goods. (Photo: SGGP)
However, these vehicles have to provide mandatory documents at delivery points and comply with Covid-19 prevention and control measures.
Vehicles carrying food; essential items; raw materials used in the production process; finished products; spare parts, accessories, components for manufacturing, import and export that have not been granted QR Identification code but drivers and driver assistants have negative test results for SARS-CoV-2 delivered within 72 hours will be allowed though checkpoints.
Taxi cabs that received QR operation code for essential purpose from the HCMC Department of Transport will be permitted to run in the city 24 hours a day while others with travel approval around the city needn’t display negative test results for SARS-CoV-2.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more