HCMC not cut off power at locked-down areas

HCMC will not cut off power at locked-down areas.



To create favorable conditions for payment of the electricity bill, especially under the complicated pandemic situation, EVNHCMC encourages its customers to pay the bill via apps such as EVNHCMC CSKH, E-wallets such as Airpay, ZaloPay, MoMo, ViettelPay, VNpay, VNPTPay, ViMo, Edong, etc or perform an online payment via Internet/SMS/Mobile Banking or website and apps of the banks.

The city electricity sector hoped that its customers would not be concerned about the bill to continue to carry out the pandemic prevention and control measures.Besides that, customers can actively contact the banks to register the automatic payment option on electricity bills to ensure timely payment.EVNHCMC encourages its customers to send the requirements on the National Public Services Portal via the website https://cskh.evnhcmc.vn/, apps EVNHCMC CSKH on mobile devices, EVNHCMC page on Zalo, email: cskh@hcmpc.com.vn and hotline 1900545454. Thereby, the company could promptly feedback and serve its customers right after receiving the information.

By Manh Cuong-Translated by Huyen Huong