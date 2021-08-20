HCMC not record any new Covid-19 cluster in six recent days

There have been 307 deaths due to Covid-19 and the city has not recorded any new Covid-19 cluster in six recent days.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has 17 clusters related to coronavirus infectious cases. From April 27 to August 19, the city took 1,298,392 test samples from 4,647,311 people at lock-downed, isolated, buildings, residential areas, industrial parks and export processing zones. There have been 6,809 sample tests waiting for the results.On August 19, HCMC carried out the vaccination against Covid-19 for 123,523 people.Up to now, 5,190,971 people got their first shot of vaccines, including 171,067 people being vaccinated for the second time. The number of Covid-19 patients performing self-isolation at home reached 40,451.Besides that, 14,015 Covid-19 patients have been treated in isolation areas of districts.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong