HCMC: not require negative Covid-19 test declaration for essential travel

The functional force of a Covid-19 control station located at the Ba Lang intersection on the National Highway 1A in Binh Chanh District checks vehicle documents. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement has also ordered the Department of Transport, the Department of Information and Communication, the Department of Police, the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts, the management board of export processing zones and industrial zones to strengthen the inspection of emergency measures to control transport use during the pandemic.



The competent units also have to enhance propaganda on implementation of the official dispatch No.2279/UBND-VX of the HCMC People’s Committee and the Directive No. 16 /CT-TTg of the Prime Minister on urgent measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic, ask residents to stay at home and limit non-essential travel, and impose strict fines on those leaving home without rational reasons.

Companies must coordinate with the local authorities and governments of the city’s neighboring provinces to launch transport measures to limit their workers’ travel daily among localities.

The Covid-19 monitoring stations at the city’s gateways and borders with neighbouring provinces, and the Department of Transport must launch traffic control solutions and arrange lanes dedicated for types of vehicles to avoid traffic congestion.





