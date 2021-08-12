HCMC offers 10,000 presents to people facing difficulties due to pandemic





Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le said that almost all businesses and individuals have been badly affected by the spread of Covid-19, especially workers without labor contracts. The municipal government has always tried to do the best things to implement the dual goals of preventing the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuring the people's daily lives. The city has carried out the 1st and 2nd support packages and the policies to support people facing difficulties due to Covid-19 pandemic

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (L) hands over gifts to a family in Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, many individuals, organizations and businesses at home and abroad have joined hands with the municipal government to support people in blocked areas and medical quarantine places has been seen throughout the city when the southern hub has currently implemented social distancing measures.

The HCMC People’s Council will handed over 3,600 presents in seven districts in the first phase and 6,400 gifts in the remaining districts in the second phase.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le expressed her sincere thanks to the deputies of the HCMC People’s Council, enterprises, organizations and individuals at home and abroad for their contribution to support the city in the fight against the pandemic.

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In the kick-off ceremony, the municipal People’s Council handed over 1,000 presents to workers and military officers’ families in Cu Chi District.

Ms. Le hoped that the local functional forces and residents of Cu Chi District will overcome difficulties and challenges to protect the green zones not affected by pandemic in the district and strictly implement social distancing measures.

The delegation also visited a 200-bed field hospital in Tan An Hoi Commune in Cu Chi District that is expected to be put into operation at this weekend. On this occasion, Hoa Lam Development and Investment Company and Vietnam Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Vietbank) presented 10 ventilators, 2,000 face shields and 20,000 medical masks to the hospital.

Ms. Le said that the municipal government has always tried to do the best things to implement the dual goals of preventing the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuring the people's daily lives. The program offering 10,000 presents worth more than VND3 billion and 30 tons of vegetables to disadvantaged laborers will be carried out in 21 districts and Thu Duc City. Many individuals, organizations and businesses at home and abroad have joined hands with the municipal government to support the program. Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (C) hands over gifts to a resident in Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP) The municipal People’s Council offers 1,000 presents to workers and military officers’ families in Cu Chi District. Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le visits a 200-bed field hospital in Tan An Hoi Commune in Cu Chi District . Sponsors hands over 10 ventilators, 2,000 face shields and 20,000 medical masks to the field hospital.



By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh