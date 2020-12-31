HCMC officially announces establishment of Thu Duc City

“We are witnesing the historic moment of the birth of Thu Duc City”, said Secretary of the Party Central Committee cum Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at the ceremony.



In 1997, Thu Duc District was divided into the three districts of 2, 9, and Thu Duc. Since then, the three districts have constantly developed, carrying out many infrastructure upgrades and improving the living standards of local residents, he added.

The establishment of Thu Duc City is a very important special event. The first city using the city-within-city model in the country will help HCMC’s eastern region to become a core in the economic development of the southern hub and the Southern Key Economic Region, contributing in establishing the added-value chain in the technology platform, technical infrastructure and modern society in accordance with international standards and giving financial support to businesses to grow, he stressed.

The HCMC Party Chief said that Thu Duc City is a united urban and administrative space connecting essential factors of the highly interactive innovative urban area that has souces of domestic and international finance meeting the demand on technology innovation, creativity and startup.

The standing board of the HCMC Party Committee has set up two steering boards to implement the Resolution 1111, sovle remaining missions of the three districts and carry out the Resolution No. 26-NQ/TU dated October 14 of the 10th-term HCMC Party Executive Committee.

The two units will give the standing board advices referring to works that should be first on the priority list, especially selecting cadres, public servants, officials, and staff members of Thu Duc City.

Newly-established administrative units must quickly solve difficulties and prolems since the resolution takes effect to ensure the stability and no influence on residents and enterprises’ activities.

HCMC will urgently build a special mechanism and policies for the Thu Duc City’s development to submit to the National Assembly, the Standing Committee of the National Assembly and the Government for approval, aiming at creating advantages for its growth.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong also stressed that the municipal authorities have built the investment plan in the new city in fields of urban infrastructure, transport, health, education, culture, sport, public park and digital transmission. Among these is the plan to expand the Metro route No.1 connecting Thu Duc City with neighboring provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong; expand bus rapid transit (BRT) route in the estearn region to link with the city center, new urban areas and the Metro route No.1 ; develop waterway network.

The city’s government will continuously complete existing main projects in Thu Duc City in the 2021-2025 period, consisting of building Ba Ca bridge, expanding and upgrading roads of Le Van Viet, La Xuan Oai, Bung Ong Thoan, Hoang Huu Nam, Nguyen Duy Trinh, National Road 13, Nguyen Xien, Do Xuan Hop, To Ngoc Van, Luong Dinh Cua, the Ring Road No. 2 from Pham Van Dong Street to Go Dua intersection, National Road 1A.

There are also construction projects of Linh Xuan trash compacting station, Long Truong waste transfer station, a multifunctional park spreading over wards of Tam Phu, Linh Dong and Hiep Binh Chanh, a 1,000-bed hospital in Truong Thanh Ward, planting 1 million trees on streets.

In his opening speech at the ceremony, Politburo member and Head of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly deputies, Nguyen Thien Nhan said that the establishment of Thu Duc City is a chance for officials, scientists, businessmen and youth of HCMC to contribute to building the city into a modern-cultural-integrated-most liveable city in Vietnam.

On this occasion, major Vietnamese telecom service providers Viettel, VNPT Vinaphone and Mobifone have launched 5G commercial network in Thu Duc City.



Secretary of the Party Central Committee cum Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the ceremony. Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Uong Chu Luu Politburo member and Head of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly deputies, Nguyen Thien Nhan Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Uong Chu Luu (C) officially hands over the resolution No. 1111/NQ-UBTVQH14 on arranging administrative units at district and commune levels in the 2019-2021 period and establishing Thu Duc City to leaders of HCMC at the announcement ceremony of the new city. An art performance in the ceremony A corner of Thu Duc City



By Kieu Phong, Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh