HCMC: Open-air double-decker city tour rolls out

The HCMC sightseeing hop on – hop off tour goes through 24 streets to take visitors to 30 popular sites such as Vietnam History Museum HCMC, Thao Cam Vien Park, War Remnants Museum, Bui Vien Walking Street, Ben Thanh Market, Bitexco Financial Tower – Skydeck, Saigon Opera House, Notre Dame Cathedral and Independence Palace, according to Anh Viet Hop On Hop Off Vietnam, the tour provider.

The firm’s CEO Nguyen Khoa Luan said the bus will depart every 30 minutes at the bus station near Saigon Central Post Office in Cong Xa Paris street.

Children under five travel free. A single trip ticket is VND150,000 (US$6.5) for children aged 6 – 12 and VND200,000 per adult. A 24-hour unlimited pass is VND 350,000 for children aged 6 – 12 and VND475,000 per adult while a night ride from 19:00 – 20:00 costs VND350,000 per person.

The tour includes tour guide support, a headset for audio guides in multiple languages, a “non la” (Vietnam’s traditional conical hat), a city map, free wifi, free water, and insurance on bus.

The new service is expected to attract more tourists to the country’s southern hub and make it more competitive to other regional peers.

Vietnam has seen the fastest growth in tourist arrivals in Southeast Asia in recent years. Last year, the country welcomed more than 17 million foreign visitors and about 100,000 Vietnamese people are working in the industry.

Vietnamplus