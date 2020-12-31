HCMC opens An Phu Dong Bridge to traffic

According to Director of the Municipal Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board Mr. Luong Minh Phuc, the new bridge replacing An Phu Dong ferry is the city’s major construction project to serve travel needs of residents as well as contribute to socio-economic development of An Phu Dong Ward in District 12 and Go Vap District.

After coming into exploitation, the travel distance from An Phu Dong Ward in District 12 to Go Vap District will reduce more than 10 kilometers.



Vehicles travel through An Phu Dong Bridge this morning.

An Phu Dong steel bridge was started construction in February, 2020 with the total investment capital of VND80 billion (US$3.4 million). The bridge has a length of 240 meters and a width of 12.5 meters with two lanes for vehicles and two lanes for pedestrians.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong