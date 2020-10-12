HCMC operates information security center

In the launching ceremony of the information security center, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem expressed his deep appreciation, saying that this has marked a milestone on the way that HCMC carries out the ‘Smart City Transformation from 2017-2020, with a Vision to 2025’ project.

The Vice Chairman stated that the birth of this center is to guarantee cyber and information security for communications facilities and critical databases. The center is also responsible for collecting necessary information related to cyber safety, possible cyber weaknesses from partners so that warning messages can be timely delivered to related state units and other organizations.

He expected that the center will become one important factor in ensuring cyber safety for the whole city in the upcoming time.

Vice Chairman Liem also voiced his suggestion that the HCMC Department of Information and Communications quickly perfect the IT ecosystem in the city, beginning with preparing necessary operation and monitoring policies for HCMC Information Security Center.

Simultaneously, reports about related procedures for sub-projects in the ‘Smart City Transformation’ project should be prepared and submitted to HCMC People’s Committee before being given to HCMC People’s Council for investment approval in the period from 2021-2025.

“Smart city transformation is an ongoing process that needs regular evaluation from HCMC Department of Information and Communications so that possible problems are fully addressed and the citizens are better served”, said the Vice Chairman.

President of CNS Nguyen Hoang Anh shared that being one of the four pillars in the ‘smart city transformation’ project, HCMC Information Security Center plays the role of securing information and tackling technical problems for state offices of all levels as well as public businesses which are under the management of HCMC People’s Committee and state units located in HCMC.

Secondly it takes care of information-related issues for private businesses or organizations sited in the city or even in other countries.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam