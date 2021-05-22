HCMC orders removal of construction fences on Luong Dinh Cua Street

Because the project to upgrade Luong Dinh Cua Street remains incomplete for six years, and the existence of construction fences in the middle of the street causes traffic obstruction and traffic jams.



The Department of Transport ordered the investor and contractor of the project to install a median strip on Luong Dinh Cua Street – the section from Nguyen Hoang Street to Tran Nao Street - to replace the existing fences.



At the same time, the inspectors of the Department of Transport carried out a site inspection of the entire road upgrade project of Luong Dinh Cua Street and requested the investor and contractor of the project to fix all the shortcomings in traffic signs, road surface markings, barriers, and road surface cleaning.



In April 2015, the road upgrading and expansion project on a section of nearly 2.5 kilometers long of Luong Dinh Cua Street was started with an investment of more than VND800 billion. The road was widened to 30 meters for six lanes, but it was behind schedule for many years. So far, road construction has not been completed.

By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan