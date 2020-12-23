HCMC organizes various activities to welcome new year

As per the plan, musical performance will be held in Walking Street Nguyen Hue in District 1 and in other streets in districts 9, 12, Tan Phu and outlying districts Binh Tan, Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Nha Be and Can Gio as well as in industrial parks and export processing zones on the evening of December 31 and January 1.



The city will make artistic light decoration in streets in downtown areas. If city authorities can call for social contribution, the façade of Ho Chi Minh City Hall officially known as the People's Committee Building will be lit using 3D effects on the nights of December 31 and January 1.

Also according to the plan, the city will have firework during the fifteen-minute display at midnight of January 1 in the Sai Gon tunnel in District 2 , Landmark 81 Saigon Skyview in District 1, Central Park in Binh Thanh District and Dam Sen Entertainment Park in District 11 with the Prime Minister’s permission.

By Mai Hoa - Translated by Kim Khanh