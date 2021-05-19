HCMC Party Chief, Chairman extend congratulations on Buddha’s birthday

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and city's officials visit Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, chairman of the VBS’s Executive Council. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation paid a visit to the Southern office of Vietnam Buddhism Sangha (VBS) Central Committee and Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, chairman of the VBS’s Executive Council.



At the meeting, the Party Chief shared comprehensive information of the country and HCMC, and the city’s achievements in various fields, especially the duo goals of containing the Covid-19 pandemic while maintaining economic growth, ensuring national security and raising the quality of life of citizens.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen leads a delegation of city's officials to visit Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, chairman of the VBS’s Executive Council. (Photo: SGGP)

He highlighted the significant contribution of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and the HCMC Buddhist Sangha.

He hoped that Buddhist dignitaries and followers will continue to contribute to the building of a strong national solidarity and the development of VBS, join hands with the municipal Government and local authorities at all levels to participate in the fight against Covid-19 and implement responsibilities and duties in the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and grassroots-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, chairman of the VBS’s Executive Council. (Photo: SGGP)

Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon affirmed that besides responding to the Covid-19 prevention and control works, the VBS’s Executive Committee has also called for Buddhist dignitaries and followers nationwide to take part into the PM's call to plant one billion trees in the period of 2021 – 2025.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen and delegates also visited and expressed greetings to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, who is Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Chairman of the Executive Council of the HCMC Buddhist Sangha at Hue Nghiem Pagoda in Thu Duc City.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen and delegates express greetings to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen and Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang

On the same day, Chairman of the municipal People’s Commiteee Nguyen Thanh Phong wished a happy festive season and extend greetings to Buddhist dignitaries and followers on a visit to Most Venerable Thich Thien Phap, Standing Vice Chairman of the VBS Executive Council at Phap Thanh Pagoda in Binh Thanh District.



The city’s officials also visited and extended the best wishes to Most Venerable Thich Thien Phap, Standing Vice Chairman of the VBS Executive Council; and Most Venerable Thich Thien Tam, Vice Chairman of the VBS Executive Council; the editorial board and staff of the VBS’s Giac Ngo newspaper.



Chairman of the municipal People’s Commiteee Nguyen Thanh Phong and Most Venerable Thich Thien Phap Chairman of the municipal People’s Commiteee Nguyen Thanh Phong and city's officials visit Most Venerable Thich Thien Tam.



By Kieu Phong, Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh