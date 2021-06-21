HCMC Party Chief congratulates press agencies on Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (2nd, L) visits the HCMC Journalists Association on the occasion of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21). (Photo: SGGP)

The City Party Chief sent his best wishes to all reporters and officers who have been contributing to Vietnamese Journalism.



He hoped journalists will continue to promote the tradition of the Vietnamese revolutionary press to perform appropriate duties, especially during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He expected that news agencies will always support the municipal government, follow the introduction of guidelines and policies of the Party and promptly provide accurate information about concerned issues in various fields of economy, policy, society and day-to-day life of the people.



Director of Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital, Dr. Vo Duc Chien previously said that the hospital’s medical staff today organized a Covid-19 vaccination session for 270 journalists of press agencies in the city. It is regarded as presents that the healthcare workers sent to reporters who are working night and day and joining hands with the frontline forces in combating the virus.



The city’s media force has joined the battle against coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in March, 2020. They are always presented at Covid-19 hotspots, such as centralized quarantine facilities, field hospitals and remote areas, added Chairman of the HCMC Journalists Association Tran Trong Dung.



On behalf of the standing board of the HCMC Journalists Association, he wished veteran reporters, Central and municipal press agencies in the city good health and happiness on the 96th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.



270 reporters from press agencies across the city are vaccinated against Covid-19 on the occasion of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day . (Photo: SGGP) A journalist gets vaccinated for Covid-19. (Photo: SGGP)



By Quang Huy, Chi Thach - Translated by Kim Khanh