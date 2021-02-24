HCMC Party Chief congratulates veteran doctors on Vietnam Doctor’s Day

The delegation visited the family of late Vietnamese heroic mother, Bui Thi Me, former Deputy Minister of Health; and Hero of Labor and former Deputy Minister of Health, Doctor Doan Thuy Ba.



Leaders commemorated late Vietnamese heroic mother, Bui Thi Me who made great contributions to the health sector of the country.

On behalf of city’s leaders, Mr. Nen conveyed his best wishes to her family and hoped that members will continue to develop meaningful family traditions.

He also expressed his profound gratitude to Doctor Doan Thuy Ba who is one of the typical health-care workers for her dedication to the healthcare field and revolutionary cause, and sent the best wishes to the doctor’s family.



Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) visits the family of late Vietnamese heroic mother, Bui Thi Me. (Photo: SGGP) The delegation of HCMC's leaders visits Hero of Labor and former Deputy Minister of Health, Doctor Doan Thuy Ba. (Photo: SGGP)



By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh