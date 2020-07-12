HCMC Party Chief: District 2’s development must meet specific standards

Accordingly, the development must meet requirements of the urban planning, quality of life and high quality service. In addition, the district has to be a typical example in attracting new businesses, especially investors in the field of high quality services, and create a good living environment with modern entertainment areas.



As part of the highly interactive innovation district in the eastern part of the city encompassing District 2, District 9, and Thu Duc District, and Thu Thiem New Urban Area, District 2 will become a financial center with the surrounding high-quality services. The district’s authorities must be responsible for completing the basic planning to draw investors and create a premise for the establishment of the financial center in this new urban area, he noted.

The district must also provide accommodations for people who will work in the financial center and designate lands for road purposes. It must have the best infrastructure planning and the best quality of living with the growth in parks, entertainment areas, health service, and a road network connecting with the city’s traffic system.

District 2 also must be a pioneer in the field of modern management to develop modern industries and meet enterprises’ demands as well as offer a key program to support new businesses’ establishment, especially creative startup companies in the sectors of service and finance.

