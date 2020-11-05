HCMC Party Chief hopes RoK to provide human resource training support

He was speaking at a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Byeong-Seug on his visit to Vietnam.

In the reception, City Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen expressed his pleasure at the thriving development of the Vietnam-RoK strategic cooperative partnership over the past many years, specially relations between the two countries have developed strongly, comprehensively, frankly and effectively despite many difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the two countries have maintained many exchange events at all levels to share experiences in pandemic prevention and economic recovery.

The relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and RoK’s localities has achieved good impressive results. In the context of travel restrictions due to the current complicated pandemic situation, the city leaders still determine to maintain and promote the mutual cooperation.



The city’s Party Secretary also hoped that Mr. Park Byeong-Seug's visit will help advertise the image of the city as a reliable destination for Korean investors.



At present, HCMC is looking for partners and resources for fields of wastewater treatment and solid waste management, anti-flooding, development of smart city and financial hub in the next five years, added Mr. Nen.



In response, Mr. Park Byeong-Seug said he would make his efforts in developing cooperation relations between the two countries, especially encouraging and calling on Korean businesses and investors into HCMC.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Huyen Huong