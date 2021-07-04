HCMC Party Chief inspects Covid-19 preventive practices in Binh Tan District

Secretary of the HCMC Party’s Committee Nguyen Van Nen has a working session on Covid-19 Prevention and Control work with Binh Tan District’s authority on July 3. (Photo: SGGP)

He required the district’s government to clear technical problems in large-scale screening for virus, management of centralized quarantine facilities, and make a strict review of the distric’s performance on controlling the infection chain with 130 confirmed cases at the Ehome 3 apartment building.



The district must to give enterprises instructions of safe production and operation to keep their staff safe and business activities, he asked.

At the conference

City Party Chief also highly appreciated the district’s efforts in allocating works for emplyees, building acting plans, mobilizing residents to join hands in fight against the pandemic, calling for contribution to the National Covid-19 Vaccine Fund, cooperating with relevant unnits to collect samples and identify contacts.





Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Tan District, Nguyen Minh Nhut speaks at the event. Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Tan District, Nguyen Minh Nhut expressed his concern about the district with a large population, especially many residential areas of huge number of migrant workers employed in industrial zones that face a high risk of becoming Covid hotspots.

The local authorities is going to focus on implementing key missions including screening tests with an emphasis on the people at higher risk from coronavirus, such as low-income laborers, workers; and sample collection, taking samples to identity cases of F0 for several times, he said.

While Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Tan District, Le Van Thinh expressed his anxiety that strict blockade measures help prevent further transmission of the virus but the cross-transmission in the blocked areas.



Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Tan District, Le Van Thinh



By Kieu Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh