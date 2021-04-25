  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Party Chief makes realistic survey of Can Gio District

A realistic survey of daily activities of local people and development projects in Can Gio District was conducted by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen on April 24 with the participation of many specialists.
HCMC Party Chief makes realistic survey of Can Gio District ảnh 1 Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen visits Thanh An island commune in Can Gio District. (Photo: SGGP)
The delegation surveyed Thuan Yen high-tech agricultural cooperative and the development project of 30/4 (April 30) Tourist Area.

HCMC Party Chief makes realistic survey of Can Gio District ảnh 2 A corner of Thanh An island commune
HCMC Party Chief visited local residents and learned about their activities of daily living in Thanh Hoa and Thanh Binh hamlets in the offshore commune of Thanh An.

HCMC Party Chief makes realistic survey of Can Gio District ảnh 3 The delegation visits Thuan Yen high-tech agricultural cooperative
Prime Minister decided to recognize Thanh An as an island commune which is home of 1,130 households with around 4,500 people. The decision will come into effect since July 7.
The city’s leader had a working session on collecting experts’ opinions on the district’s development with Can Gio District’s authorities.
Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen congratulated Thanh An island commune that has been officially recorded on the map of the country’s island communes.
He highlighted the district’s achievements in building new-style rural areas, including the completing of the program to give the national grid to communes across the district, developing transport infrastructure and schools.
Mr. Nen emphasized the preservation and the protection of forests and informed that the city’s government plans to launch development policies and mechanisms for Southern key economic zone.
HCMC Party Chief makes realistic survey of Can Gio District ảnh 4 HCMC Party Chief visits local residents and learned about their activities of daily living.
HCMC Party Chief makes realistic survey of Can Gio District ảnh 5 Day job a household in Thanh An island commune
HCMC Party Chief makes realistic survey of Can Gio District ảnh 6 A corner of Thanh An island commune
HCMC Party Chief makes realistic survey of Can Gio District ảnh 7At a working session on collecting experts’ opinions on the district’s development with Can Gio District’s authorities
HCMC Party Chief makes realistic survey of Can Gio District ảnh 8 Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen and experts in a survey
HCMC Party Chief makes realistic survey of Can Gio District ảnh 9 Prof. Dr. Vo Tong Xuan speaks at a working session.
HCMC Party Chief makes realistic survey of Can Gio District ảnh 10   Dr. Tran Du Lich, an economist, gives his opinions.
HCMC Party Chief makes realistic survey of Can Gio District ảnh 11 Dr. Nguyen  Thi Hau  notes the preservation and the protection of the systems of mangrove forest  and historical sites in Can Gio District
HCMC Party Chief makes realistic survey of Can Gio District ảnh 12 Expert Phan Chanh Duong
HCMC Party Chief makes realistic survey of Can Gio District ảnh 13 Associate. Prof. Dr. Tran Dinh Thien


By Kieu Phong, Duong Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh

