HCMC Party Chief makes realistic survey of Can Gio District

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen visits Thanh An island commune in Can Gio District. (Photo: SGGP)





A corner of Thanh An island commune The delegation surveyed Thuan Yen high-tech agricultural cooperative and the development project of 30/4 (April 30) Tourist Area.





The delegation visits Thuan Yen high-tech agricultural cooperative HCMC Party Chief visited local residents and learned about their activities of daily living in Thanh Hoa and Thanh Binh hamlets in the offshore commune of Thanh An.

Prime Minister decided to recognize Thanh An as an island commune which is home of 1,130 households with around 4,500 people. The decision will come into effect since July 7.

The city’s leader had a working session on collecting experts’ opinions on the district’s development with Can Gio District’s authorities.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen congratulated Thanh An island commune that has been officially recorded on the map of the country’s island communes.

He highlighted the district’s achievements in building new-style rural areas, including the completing of the program to give the national grid to communes across the district, developing transport infrastructure and schools.

Mr. Nen emphasized the preservation and the protection of forests and informed that the city’s government plans to launch development policies and mechanisms for Southern key economic zone.

HCMC Party Chief visits local residents and learned about their activities of daily living. Day job a household in Thanh An island commune A corner of Thanh An island commune

At a working session on collecting experts’ opinions on the district’s development with Can Gio District’s authorities Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen and experts in a survey Prof. Dr. Vo Tong Xuan speaks at a working session. Dr. Tran Du Lich, an economist, gives his opinions. Dr. Nguyen Thi Hau notes the preservation and the protection of the systems of mangrove forest and historical sites in Can Gio District Expert Phan Chanh Duong Associate. Prof. Dr. Tran Dinh Thien





By Kieu Phong, Duong Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh