HCMC Party Chief pays unscheduled visits to check Covid-19 preventative task

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen ( L) speaks to a policeman (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen went to checkpoints in An Lac ward and Tan Tao ward. At each checkpoint, the Secretary graciously inquired about working time, activities, assignment of tasks, advantages, and difficulties in performing tasks.

He simultaneously expressed his thanks and encouragement, wishing that all staff members on duty would strive to overcome difficulties and obstacles in all aspects and complete their tasks well.

After making a tour of inspection at the checkpoints, Mr. Nen had a meeting with the ward administrators about the achieved results, difficulties, and problems which he provided direction to help them to overcome the shortcomings in the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Specifically, the ward must immediately reinforce the local forces to soon detect those who have been infected by Covid-19 for the contribution to the good implementation of the social distancing regulation as well as curb the ongoing disease spread.



Secretary Nguyen Van Nen speaks at a meeting with An Lac Ward administration (Photo: SGGP) According to him, the important task in the blocked area is to prevent the spread from inside to outside and vice versa; plus, prevention of infection inside the blocked area is not less significant as managing and controlling the source of infection well, it will help prevent, reduce and gradually control the disease in the area.

In respect of activities of local force in checkpoints, he highly praised their good responsibility in carrying out their duties. He noted that appropriate assignment of the task will facilitate everyone’s work and residents.

He also gave order that ward administrators to well understand the regulation and related requirements to quickly handle arising problems during the social distancing time as it related to people’s health conditions; therefore, local administrators must well understand the regulation to spread it to all dwellers and satisfy their questions, he stressed.

Binh Tan District’s An Lac Ward is being a hotspot of Covid-19 in the city; therefore, Mr. Nen expected all administrators and inhabitants in the district to jointly fight the coronavirus pandemic following the government’s directive.



Secretary Nguyen Van Nen Nen ( R) speaks to a volunteer participating in the fight against Covid-19 in Binh Tan (Photo: SGGP) At the meeting, Party Chief of An Lac Ward Nguyen Chi Thien affirmed that clusters of Covid-19 in rental accommodations dropped dramatically. Presently, ward leaders are planning to set up teams of volunteers in rental houses that will handle illegal gathering reporting to the local government.

Mr. Nen also went around to learn about trading activities in several pharmacies during social distancing time to battle the coronavirus pandemic. He shared the advantages and disadvantages in the daily life of households and the support and care of the locality to some residents in the district. On the occasion, he thanked all residents’ support for the government’s fight against the epidemic.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen speaks to a drugstore assistant (Photo: SGGP)





By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong