HCMC Party Chief praises police force during fierce fight against Covid-19

HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen delivered his speech in the meeting with the HCMC Public Security Department



Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security Le Hong Nam briefed the results of current activities of the police force in the city. He committed to minimizing the crime rate at all cost during this sensitive time when the whole community are fighting against Covid-19.

The Director then proposed a wider propaganda campaign for the seven urgent tasks to complete at present as instructed by the HCMC Party Chief.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen summarized the current status of the latest Covid-19 outbreak in the HCMC. He also mentioned the continuation of Direction No.10 citywide, saying that there are cases of underestimation of the seriousness of this outbreak, leading to loose cooperation between the localities and community.

The Party Chief highly appreciated the HCMC police force for their contribution to the Covid-19 fight. He sent encouragement to those infected by the virus during their duty but still displaying their strong determination to recover from the disease.

He then asked that the police force all over the city pay more attention to prevention methods and be more cautious to minimize potential infections in the force in the upcoming time.

Finally, Secretary Nen reminded about fulfilling the dual target set by the HCMC Public Security Department: combating against Covid-19 and ensuring the overall security in the community.

He proposed feasible solutions like making better use of information technology for faster tracking tasks and more effectively monitoring the status of different neighborhoods. Calling for the cooperation of the public is also a practical solution for the police force to guarantee a low crime rate.

By Kieu Phong – Translated by Thanh Tam