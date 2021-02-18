HCMC Party Chief proposes severe penalty on fraudulent declarants

He made the proposal at the meeting to assess taking care of city dwellers on the occasion of Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year) with the participation of Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and leaders of several departments and agencies.



Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Nen stressed that Tet holiday 2021 was the special event on which city authorities both focused on taking care of residents and fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The entire machinery of state and residents have joined hands in the battle against Covid-19. Accordingly, Party Chief Nen expected city dwellers to continue implementing preventative measures creating good condition for production and business activities.

Highly valuing the city’s achievement in the fight against Covid-19 especially efforts of “soldiers in white blouses”, Mr. Nen said that the southern metropolis has conducted tracking and isolating measures tightly as well as shut down entertainment venues for the safety of all residents. He advised people not to travel or gather in large groups but stay at home to ensure the city’s achievement.

In addition to his delight over the city’s successful control of the outbreak in Tan Son Nhat Airport, Mr. Nen noticed to stay alert to the disease development especially flock of people returning to the city for work and study after Tet holiday.

Specifically, returnees must fill health declaration sheets when coming back to the city. Those making fraudulent medical declarations will face severe punishment, said Mr. Nen, as misleading information will cause difficulties in tracking work.

He encouraged people to practice 5K principle including Khau trang (Facemask) – Khu khuan (Disinfection) – Khoang cach (Keeping distance) – Khong tap trung dong nguoi (No gathering) – Khai bao y te (Medical declaration).

Only when Ho Chi Minh City successfully fights against Covid-19 to maintain safety condition citywide, it will facilitate production activities and obtain its goals, said Mr. Nen. Therefore, preventing Covid-19 must be considered as a major mission of the city.

By Kieu Phong - Translated by Uyen Phuong