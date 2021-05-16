HCMC Party Chief requires focus on urban renewal, residents’ living improvement

A canal in District 8, HCMC Mr. Nen worked with districts on the implementation of the Resolution of the city's eleventh Party Congress, the preparation for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly, people's councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure and the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic.



In addition to urban renewal and improvement of residents’ living conditions, Mr. Nen also mentioned the building of social housing for low-income earners and sustainable poverty reduction.

Regarding the tasks for the coming times, Secretary Nen asked the districts to soon materialize the programs, plans, and projects in order to achieve the set targets in the 2020-2025 term.

At the working sessions, he highly appreciated district party committees and authorities who have put efforts into seriously implementing the guidelines and directions of the city Party Committee and the People's Committee on Covid-19 prevention and control while maintaining socio-economic development and ensuring security.

He also praised district administrations for good preparation and organization of elections as well as achievement in preventing the Covid-19 epidemic in the past time.

Referring to administration reform, Mr. Nen noted that, administrative reform, first of all, aims to satisfy residents and businesses' requirements. He requested to promote the application of information technology, digital government and recruit dedicated and responsible civil servants and public employees.

For a successful election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels, HCMC Party Chief Nen ordered to increase measures against criminals before and after the national election as well as paying attention to firefighting task in voting places and residential quarters.

By Kieu Phong - Translated by Anh Quan