Attending at the event were Deputy Minister of Health, Assoc. Prof., Ph.D Nguyen Truong Son; respiratory specialist, Assoc. Prof., Ph.D Le Tien Dung; and Assoc. Prof., Ph.D Nguyen Thi Bay, a specialist in traditional chinese medicine.

The City Party Chief and Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son asked doctors amd medical staff to strengthen healthcare instructions for people, such as body temperature measurement, recommended daily water intake and personal hygiene.



As of July 28, Binh Chanh recored 1,999 cases of F0 that have been treated the districts’ quarantine facilities. The district has also implemented the model of 4-level pyramid in the Covid-19 treatment, Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Chanh District Tran Van Nam said.

F0 cases that have the Covid-19 polymerase-chain-reaction (PCR) test run with a cycle threshold (CT) of over 30, do not have symptoms and underlying medical conditions and under 65 years of age will be isolated at home, he added.

In addition, the district’s field hospital with the support of the healthcare professionals of the People's Hospital 115, Nam Saigon Hospital and the local health center has provided care and treatment for F0 cases with Covid-19 symtomps. The hospital has discharged 223 patients.

The district’s authorities and sponsors have also made a healthy drink from lemon, ginger and lemongrass for the frontline forces and Covid-19 patients at quarantine facilities and blocked sites.

The district’s chairman also proposed the municipal government to enhance the health workforce and medical equipment for a better treatment.



The City Party leader highly appreciates the district’s creativity in caring for patients and outstanding contribution of the healthcare professionals.

The district has given effective treatment and released nearly 1,000 F0 cases, contributing to the care and treatment activities for cases of F0 in the city. Besides, the local authorities needed to pay attention to the sanitation, hygiene and environmental cleanliness in the medical units, he noted.





He also emphasized that Binh Chanh must continue to strictly implement social distancing measures, especially the PM’s Directive 16 and Directive No. 12 of the HCMC Party Committee on tightening restrictions to curb spike in daily Covid-19 infection; instruct local people to take care of F0 cases without symtomps at home to prevent the cross- transmission, and provide immediate contact in case of emergency.

By Kieu Phong, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh