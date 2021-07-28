HCMC Party Chief visits people in medical lockdown areas

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visits poor workers in rented rooms in Binh Tan District to spirit them up. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen came to rented houses in An Lac Ward of Binh Tan District and listened to opinions, suggestions of residents there when they were following Directive 12 by the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee and Official Dispatch No.2468 by HCMC People’s Committee.

Binh Tan District has many narrow rows of rented rooms for manual workers from other provinces. Most rented rooms are quite small with a surface area of 12-15m2 for 2-3 people. The common path between these rows is around 2m wide. Therefore, when there is one Covid-19 patient, others in the neighborhood are of exceptionally high risk.

All dwellers here, even poor workers, expressed their support to the municipal authorities and stressed that they would strictly observe all regulations of the Government. They also hoped that the functional agencies can help them overcome difficulties during this social distance period.

Spiriting them up, the Party Chief wished that besides the aid from the localities, residents should also help one another so that HCMC can put this Covid-19 outbreak under control as soon as possible by correctly following all prevention methods and rules in Directive 16 by the Prime Minister. He also reminded them to contact the medical staff on duty whenever their health status has an issue for timely first aid.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen requested that Binh Tan District establish more channels to receive feedbacks from citizens in order to provide necessary help during this harsh time.

One of the burning desires of poor workers is to find a job to earn a living, especially after owning a negative Covid-19 test result, as shared by Do Van Luyen – a garbage collector living in a small rented room with his family. Luyen happily said that his sanitation job was also a contribution to the fight of HCMC against Covid-19.

Considering all opinions of residents in Binh Tan District, the Party Chief asked the localities to devise a way to use this workforce effectively, such as garbage collection in lockdown areas or field hospitals. He proposed that the district can assign a temporary accommodation for these sanitation workers to ensure medical safety.

Being a manager of a row of rented rooms, Trinh Van Nghia shared that at present, there are only 50 tenants in the row. All of them are required to strictly follow the 5K rules and social distance rules to avoid cross-infection. Foddstuffs are delivered routinely to dwellers here by the localities and charitable groups.

However, Nghia expressed his hope the authorities find a job for these people so that they can have stronger finance to pass this social distance period.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen encouraged them, saying that due to the complexity of this outbreak, it will take more time to turn the city back to its new normal state, and so neighbors in the area should support one another and ask for help from the localities when in real need.

A resident in the blocked rented rooms area in An Lac Ward, Binh Tan (Photo: SGGP) A row of rented rooms in Binh Tan (Photo: SGGP) Secretary Nguyen Van Nen talks to Mr. Trinh Van Nghia (L) who is managing a site of rented rooms in Binh Tan (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Nguyen Van Nen talking to a dweller in a rented room (Photo: SGGP) Secretary Nguyen Van Nen (L) requires Binh Tan leaders to solve some petitions by locals (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Nguyen Van Nen during the visit to rented rooms in Binh Tan District on July 27 (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh, Kieu Phong – Translated by Huong Vuong