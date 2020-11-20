HCMC Party Chief visits revolutionary teachers

Leaders paid a visit and offered incenses to commemorate late Professor-Doctor Nguyen Thien Thanh and his wife, Mrs. Duong Thi Minh who are parents of Politburo member and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly deputies, Nguyen Thien Nhan.



The late doctor, Labor Hero, People's Doctor Nguyen Thien Thanh was Director of Thong Nhat Hospital who has made great contributions to the development of the hospital. He was also Head of the Department of Geriatrics and Gerontology of the HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy.



On behalf of the Party, the government and the people of the city, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed gratitude to Politburo member and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly deputies, Nguyen Thien Nhan and his family; and highlighted outstanding contribution of the family’s members in the education and training sector of the city.

Professor Dr. Nguyen Thien Nhan expressed his profound gratitude to the State, Party and leaders of the city for the interest in his family. On this occasion, he presented HCMC party chief Nguyen Van Nen a book entitled 'Prof. Nguyen Thien Thanh, heroic soldier and physician' released by the People's Army Publishing House featuring the life and career of the late professor.

On the same day, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nen also visited Professor Dr. Tran Hong Quan who was former Minister of Education and Training. He paid tribute to Professor Dr. Tran Hong Quan who made a significant contribution to the educational sector of the country. Mr. Nguyen Van Nen hoped the former Minister will continue to offer advice to the education development policy.

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh