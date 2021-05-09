HCMC Party Chief visits victims, site of fatal fire

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visits and offers condolences to families of the victims killed by the fire. (Photo: SGGP)

The city’s leaders came to the site of the blaze and offered condolences to families of the victims.







The city’s leaders visit the site of the blaze and offer condolences to families of the victims. The delegation also offered incenses to house fire victims at the An Binh Funeral House in District 5.

The City Party Chief ordered the local authorities to help families of the victims stabilize their lives and identify the cause of fire.

The People’s Committee of District 11 presented each death VND27 million (US1,169) and each injury VND7 million (US$300) of financial support.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen stressed that the fire was a fatal accident that “hurts the families and society”.



HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen offers incenses to house fire victims at the An Binh Funeral House in District 5.

He noted that the rapid response of firefighters and emergency personnel along with the help of volunteers made it possible to contain the situation. However, it reflected that heads of functional departments have not yet performed duties as well as building the fire prevention plan at private houses and residential areas.

According to witnesses, the fire broke out at around 5.00 p.m. in the 126 square meter two -storey house locating in a narrow alley in District 11’s Ward 11.

Eight dead bodies were found, including house’s owner, Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, 44; her children consisting of Le Kim Tuyen, 18, Le Ngan Tuyen,13 and Le Tan Tuyen, 9; her brother-in-law, Ho Dinh Thang,43 and his son Ho Dinh Nam, 9; her nephew, Nguyen Tan D., 15; and Nguyen Thi Y Linh, 30, a tutor of the children of the house’s owner.

Hundreds of firefighters of the departments of Firefighting and Prevention Police of districts of 10,11, Tan Binh, the Fire and Rescue Police Division region 1 were dispatched to the scene to contain the fire.





By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh