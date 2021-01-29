HCMC Party Committee requests to raise Covid-19 prevention to highest level

Under the direction, large gatherings and festivals will be limited meanwhile local administrations in districts must closely monitor supermarkets, traditional markets, commercial centers, bar venues. Those who don't wear facemask in public places will face severe penalties.



Additionally, party committees and political organizations must consider Covid-19 prevention as the most important mission besides economic growth.

Leaders of all sectors and organizations will be held accountable for the prevention task as well as pay attention to removing hiccups for enterprises and city dwellers for the socio-economic development.

In related news, the Department of Education and Training in the southern metropolis today asked principals in all schools not to organize extra-activities outside educational institutions on January 30 until further notice. Moreover, schools must adopt preventative measures as per the guideline. School managers will be accountable for violations in preventing Covid-19.

By Mai Hoa - Translated by Dan Thuy