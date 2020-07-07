HCMC Party Executive Committee’s 42nd session opens

The conference discusses about the results of implementation of the city’s socio-economic plan, the HCMC budget in the 2015-2020 period and launch targets, orientations and missions for the 2021-2025 period.



Delegates also evaluate the results of the implementation of seven breakthrough programs in the resolution of the 10th congress of the city Party Committee, and the city’s socio-economic development tasks in the first six months of 2020, key solutions during the second half of the year.

The session considers Regulation No. 08-QDi/TW on the resolving reflection related to responsibility and morality of officials and Party members in the 2018-2020 period.

The conference will run until July 8.





By Staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh