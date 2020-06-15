HCMC Party Leader suggests reopening roadmap to 17 economies

Speaking at the 9th session of the 14h National Assembly, Mr. Nhan said that the number of people under Covid-19 treatment per one million residents in ten out of the 17 nations and territories is expected to be less than 10,000 each from May to August this year. So Vietnam should specify a roadmap for reopening to these ten economies.



According to Mr. Nhan, Vietnam has established economic relations with many nations and territories. 17 of them have the most important partnership relationship with the country, deciding 90 percent of foreign investment, 80 percent of international trade and 80 percent visitors to Vietnam.

In addition, Vietnam should keep a close eye on the pandemic situation in the other seven nations comprising India, the US and Singapore and prepare for reopening when appropriate.

Vietnam has well controlled the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to timely policies with 332 infections having been confirmed so far.

Foreign investment to Vietnam this year is possible to reduce 30 percent over the previous year, international trade and tourism are likely to see a fall of 18 and 50 percent respectively. So the HCMC Party Leader suggested taking into account these forecasts to have suitable adjustments.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Ngoc Thanh