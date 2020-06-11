HCMC Party Secretary: 9 solutions for economic recovery after pandemic

1. Supporting workers and businesses affected by COVID-19 to limit the number of bankrupt enterprises that will not exceed 15 percent of the total number of companies operating since last December.



2. Launching detailed plans for the recovery of foreign investment, exports and imports, and international tourism with 17 countries and territories which are Vietnam’s leading trading partners from June , 2020 to June , 2021

3. Encouraging local production of consumer goods that can be replaced imported products by using the advantages of a human resource and the Industry 4.0 technology

4. Speeding up creative startup and establishing the movement “Creative Startup- An opportunity for Vietnam’s development in 2021-2025-2030”

5. Improving mechanisms of land management, planning and construction to boost public investment and private investment

6. Implementing the national program “The digitalization of economic resource and social infrastructure in Vietnam in the period 2020-2023” to build the Vietnam's digital economy starting in 2024

7. Implementing a savings movement for the production development and social stability in 2020-2021

8. Taking a strict supervision of markets , budget expenditures, and controlling inflation in accordance with the inflation target approved by the National Assembly

9. Developing Vietnamese cultural tradition- The State and People join hands to help needy people, not letting anyone falling into poverty-stricken situation.