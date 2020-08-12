HCMC Party Secretary: solutions for preventing spread of infectious disease

The HCMC party chief has suggested solutions for COVID-19 infection prevention and control to prevent the entry and spread of the virus:



1/ Epidemic Prevention and Control Measures for COVID-19

- Early pandemic prevention

- Conducting timely tests

- Absolute isolation

- Effective treatment

2/ Protective measures in place:

- In-Place Implementation

-Conduction is made on the spot.

- Using local empowerment and participation in the fight against COVID-19

- Using local means of transport

- Carrying out local essential supplies to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

3/ Promoting power of the whole of society:

- The Party takes on most of the responsibility for leading while the State is responsible for conducting.

- Promoting humanitarian tradition and strength of national unity

- Everyone is a soldier, every family is a team and every district is a fort in fight against COVID-19

Translated by Kim Khanh