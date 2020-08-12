HCMC Party Secretary: solutions for preventing spread of infectious disease

The HCMC party chief has suggested solutions for COVID-19 infection prevention and control to prevent the entry and spread of the virus:
1/ Epidemic Prevention and Control Measures for COVID-19
- Early pandemic prevention
- Conducting timely tests
- Absolute isolation
- Effective treatment
2/ Protective measures in place:
- In-Place Implementation
-Conduction is made on the spot.
- Using local empowerment and participation in the fight against COVID-19
- Using local means of transport
- Carrying out local essential supplies to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic
3/ Promoting power of the whole of society:
- The Party takes on most of the responsibility for leading while the State is responsible for conducting.
- Promoting humanitarian tradition and strength of national unity
- Everyone is a soldier, every family is a team and every district is a fort in fight against COVID-19