  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Party Secretary: solutions for preventing spread of infectious disease

SGGP
If early drastic actions are taken to fight the novel coronavirus in Da Nang City and Quang Nam Province and implement preventive and protective measures against the pandemic in other localities, it will be able to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the next 2-3 weeks when the second wave of coronavirus infection is expected to hit the peak at the end of August and the beginning of September, said Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan.

HCMC Party Secretary: solutions for preventing spread of infectious disease

The HCMC party chief has suggested solutions for COVID-19 infection prevention and control to prevent the entry and spread of the virus: 
1/ Epidemic Prevention and Control Measures for COVID-19
- Early pandemic prevention
- Conducting timely tests
- Absolute isolation
- Effective treatment
2/ Protective measures in place:
- In-Place Implementation
-Conduction is made on the spot.
- Using local empowerment and participation in the fight against COVID-19
- Using local means of transport
- Carrying out local essential supplies to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic
3/ Promoting power of the whole of society:
- The Party takes on most of the responsibility for leading while the State is responsible for conducting.
- Promoting humanitarian tradition and strength of national unity
- Everyone is a soldier, every family is a team and every district is a fort in fight against COVID-19 

Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more