HCMC pays attention to treatment to reduce mortality in Covid-19 patients

Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Duong Ngoc Hai (L) visits a green zone in Tan Phu District. (Photo: SGGP)

The remarks were made at a conference on reviewing the implementation of Directive No. 12 on strengthening several measures to implement the Prime Minister’s Directive 16 on the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic in the southern metropolis from August 2-8.



In addition, the vaccination progress implemented as planned and mobile vaccination programs helped make vaccine distribution easier.

The city’s authorities has highly appreciated the adequate supply of essential goods to support people during social distancing; and establishment of the Covid-19 support hotlines, the quick response teams and the 115 emergency response unit in receiving and transporting Covid-19 patients requiring emergency care.

The municipal Party Committee has ordered the entire city to take more drastic actions in remaining time of social distancing order under Directive 12 and pay attention to key tasks, such as protecting the frontline forces and the people’s lives, expanding green zones not affected by pandemic, speeding up vaccine rollout, solving businesses’ problems and creating favorable conditions for enterprises to maintain their operation and production; ensuring the implementation of support packages for Covid-19-hit people.





By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh