HCMC pays attention to urban renewal

He made the statement at the municipal Department of Construction’s conference yesterday to review its last year mission and how to implement its tasks in 2020.



Mr. Hoan pointed out that city authorities must take on responsibilities for helping residents to have new houses after their old houses in canals and rivers are pulled down.

Moreover, he asked the construction sector to take heed of housing development and inundation alleviation programs – the city’s two major programs.

Additionally, the construction sector must complete housing development program for 1 million in five years as well as park and lighting programs and fresh water program.

The city authorities had held a conference with participation of international experts who presented their solutions for the three program to make breakthrough in the future.

By Luong Thien - Translated by Dan Thuy