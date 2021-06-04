HCMC people, corporations, gov’t band together during Covid-19

Contractors for HCMC’s Metro Line No. 1 are still working non-stop while maintaining health safety for thousands of engineers and workers, said the HCMC Urban Railway Project Management Board on June 02. The project is now 85 percent complete thanks to effective collaboration between the Japanese main consultant and on-site contractors.

Constructions maintained at Ben Thanh Station for Metro Line No. 1. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding traffic works, key projects and underground drainage systems are still in commission, with motorized equipment and remote-controlled machines to limit the number of workers at the sites.

Meanwhile, multiple manufacturers in essential sectors have been providing workers with financial aids and a safe working environment through social distancing and regular disinfection.

Although the garment sector is still seeing a large number of orders, small and medium companies are facing a shortage of labor.

The Ho chi Minh Rubber Plastic Manufacturer Association also noted that its member companies are investing in accommodation areas and food and beverage supplies for workers who have to stay at factories during lockdowns.

The Association also hopes for vaccines to reach manufacturing sites soon and propose to share the cost of buying for the sake of their workers, said its chairman.