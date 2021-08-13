HCMC People’s Council presents 100,000 medical masks to frontline force

In the kick-off ceremony, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le offered 4,000 TS95 medical masks to the frontline force in the fight against Covid-19 and presented gifts to disadvantaged families in District 3.

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (4th, L) offers medical masks to the frontline workers in communes, wards and towns in 21 districts and Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the delegation also handed over two tons of rice, milk, instant noodles, canned fish and medical masks and 100 personal protective gowns to the frontline workers in District 3’s Ward 12.

Ms. Le hoped that the local functional forces and residents of District 3 will strengthen Covid-19 prevention measures and caring for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, make all efforts to protect and expand the green zones not affected by the pandemic.



Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (2nd, R) talks with frontline workers of District 3's Ward 12. (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, the HCMC People’s Council offered 8,000 medical masks and two ventilators to the frontline force in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts.

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le recognized and praised the contributions and efforts by the forces working on the frontline of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in HCMC over the past time

She also expressed her sincere thanks to the deputies of the HCMC People’s Council, enterprises, organizations and individuals at home and abroad for their contribution to the city's fight against the pandemic.

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (L) and Secretary of the Party Committee of District 3 Pham Thanh Kien present gifts to the frontline force in Ward 12. Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (L) hands over gifts to Ms. Pham Thi Gam's family. Ms. Nguyen Thi Le (L) hands over gifts to Ms. Dang Thi Thuy's family.



By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh