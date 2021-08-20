HCMC People’s Council presents 300,000 protective suits to frontline forces

In the kick-off ceremony, chairwoman of the People’s Council of HCMC Nguyen Thi Le handed over presents of pieces of personal protective equipment to the frontline forces in the fight against Covid-19 in Binh Tan and Binh Chanh districts. Each gift includes 10,000 Level 3 protective suits, 1,200 level 1 protective suits, 7,000 N95 masks and 9,000 medical masks.

Chairwoman of the People’s Council of HCMC Nguyen Thi Le (2nd, R) hands over presents of pieces of personal protective equipment to the frontline forces.

The event is part of the programs caring for disadvantaged people and frontline forces launched by the municipal People’s Council, including providing 300,000 pieces of personal protective equipment and presenting 100,000 medical masks to the frontline forces and offering 10,000 presents to people facing difficulties due to pandemic.

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le sent her words of encouragement to the frontline forces of the two districts.

Chairwoman of the People’s Council of HCMC Nguyen Thi Le (L) offers presents of pieces of personal protective equipment to the frontline force in Binh Chanh District

She also asked the local authorities to pay attention to strengthen the quick reaction teams and Community-based Covid-19 prevention teams for helping Covid-19 patients; implement centralized testing to identify F0 cases; take care of and treat Covid-19 patients; increase vaccination coverage for those 18 years and above.

Ms. Le offered gifts to 15 needy houses in Binh Chanh District’s Binh Chanh Commune; 20 families in the alley No.93 on Chien Luoc Street in Binh Tan District





Chairwoman of the People’s Council of HCMC Nguyen Thi Le (R) presents gifts to needy people in Binh Chanh District. (Photo: SGGP) Ms.Nguyen Thi Le (C) presents gifts to the poor people in Binh Tan District. (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh