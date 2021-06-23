  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC performs dual plan of quarantine against Covid-19, production

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued the dual plan of quarantine against the spread of Covid-19 and production for enterprises in the export processing zones, industrial parks and high-tech industrial parks in Ho Chi Minh City.
Accordingly, all employees must disclose the certificate of the negative test result of Covid-19 before they are concentrated in temporary accommodations for workers. It is important that workers must not leave the centralized accommodations and companies during working hours, and the enterprises must strictly comply with the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures pledged to the funtional agencies. 
Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority (HEPZA), the High-Tech Park Management Board will coordinate with the Department of Health, the Police and the People's Committee of the districts, Thu Duc City to open inspections for the operation of concentrated accommodations for workers.
Besides, the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City are also responsible for ensuring security and order at the concentrated accommodations.

It is expected that Ho Chi Minh City would choose several enterprises to prioritize the dual plan. 


By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong

