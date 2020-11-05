HCMC petitions for preferential policies on online transaction in public sectors

At the conference on cashless payment development project for the 2016-2020 period, the committee announced that it has halved six types of fees in third and fourth-grade online services of administrative procedures.

The preferential policies for online services of administrative procedures will be applied in 2020 to encourage city dwellers to complete formalities on the Internet.



Online payment for fourth-grade public services has initially been implemented in districts 2 and 12. Cashless payment is also applied in the field of education, medical services, and essential services including electricity, water supply.

Nevertheless, cashless payment project in these above-mentioned fields is facing hiccups when it has been implemented in public schools and hospitals. One of the barriers is negotiations in service fees because these facilities have no money for high online service payment.

To promote cashless payment in the coming time, HCMC authorities proposed the central bank to direct commercials banks to have preferential policies on online transactions in public sectors. Additionally, the central bank should complete legal framework to bank agents to develop new payment models to benefit residents in rural districts and disadvantaged areas.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong