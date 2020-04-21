HCMC petitions to loosen social distancing after April 22

Chairman Phong made the petition at the live government conference on Covid-19 prevention and control presided by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc yesterday. He said that the city has been controlling well the pandemic.



Of 54 Covid-19 cases in HCMC, 51 were discharged from hospitals. There has been no fresh cases during 17 consecutive days in the city.

Mr. Phong said that most city dwellers obeyed social distancing rules. Shopping is normal in supermarkets and store; neither hoarding nor panic-buying has been found.

However, he noticed that a part of residents have loosened their alert to the pandemic. People gathered three or five in small café shops and people exercised in parks without face masks.

Since the city detected the first Covid-19 case on January 23, it battled against the deadly virus with its utmost efforts plus difficulties and challenges, Mr. Phong shared. Today achievement was gained by the entire machinery of state’s efforts and residents’ consensus.

The city keeps alert to the pandemic determining to continue implementing six rules against the pandemic as well as cautiously relax social distancing to resume normal life gradually.

Chairman Phong petitioned the PM that the city will continue the decree No. 16 on against coronavirus pandemic till April 22. In addition, the city leader also petitioned the PM to issue a new decree that all activities must be carried out with safety regulations against Covid-19. For instance, there should be regulations against Covid-19 for enterprises, for schools.

He stressed that besides resuming normal life, and economic activities, the city will still focus on battling the pandemic including setting up mobile mission teams in districts and wards to inspect regulations.

Additionally, the city will send inspectors to traditional markets and wholesale markets to impose punishment on violators and prevent those who don’t wear face masks coming into markets.

Those without face masks in public places recorded by camera surveillance system will receive punishment, he said. Traffic wardens in districts will be sent to major streets to monitor violations and crimes.

The city has done everything in preparation for economic growth when social distancing ends, Mr. Phong said. The city has been considering pilot reopening of several essential activities step by step in some districts before carrying out in the whole city.

Respectively, for school reopening, the city has been building safety requirements in schools attached with school managers, students, parents and local administrations’ responsibilities for battle against the pandemic.

By Mai Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan