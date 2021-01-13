HCMC petitions to pilot launch of electric buses

According to the Department, the city authority has sent its petition to the Prime Minister as the launch of the electric buses is in line with the city's goal to encourage bus services using clean energy.



Alongside, the People’s Committee proposed to collect price of electronic buses equal to that of compressed natural gas buses, an environmentally-friendly buses, running in the city. Fares are expected to be VND3,000 for students and VND5,000-7,000 for others.

The country’s largest private conglomerate Vingroup will manage electric buses for public transport.

The municipal People’s Committee will direct state related agencies to implement the proposed fare at first but later, the city will carry out bidding to adjust the fare as per the regulation. The pilot will be in two years.

After the piloting time, the city authority will review and assess the pilot of electronic buses for preparation of bidding and order of bus fleets from Vingroup.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan