HCMC piloting software to aid election process

HCMC is piloting the software to support election tasks. (Photo: SGGP)



This software is introduced in 312 wards of 21 districts and Thu Duc City of HCMC.

The software has useful features such as creating and printing a voter list for a specific location, updating changes in voter lists and their voting status, collecting results from different voting locations and making a detailed report using regulated forms by the National Election Council for the Election Committee.

This software is expected to simplify as well as speeding up the information updating procedure. It also allows quick information referencing for more precise and timely direction from the management.

Before this piloting time, the two departments have already held various training sessions for over 1,500 state officers to be fluent in using the software. Following that was the time to update information of corresponding voters, voting locations, and candidates in each ward.

In the piloting time, participants are going to practise monitoring the voting status of citizens under their duty, creating a result report for the ballot checking, and sending necessary documents to the Election Committee of their level.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Thanh Tam