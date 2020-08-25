HCMC plans host of activities to mark National Day

A special arts programme to mark the big days will be held on August 30. The city’s administration will then hold an incense offering ceremony on the following day to pay tribute to late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang.



From August 28 to September 6, local residents and visitors can gain an insight into the anniversaries via photo exhibitions on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, Dong Khoi Street, and Lam Son Park in District 1.



Fireworks will light up the sky on the evening of September 2 in celebration of National Day.



HCM City, the country’s largest metropolis, is carrying out a range of activities to express its gratitude to those who contributed to the revolution, including caring for war invalids and martyrs’ families, holding gatherings between veteran revolutionaries and young people, and running history contests.