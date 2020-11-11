HCMC plans to attract 14 experts, scientists

According to the plan, the southern metropolis will recruit 14 experts and scientists for the Department of Planning and Investment, the Authority of High-Tech Agricultural Park, the Authority of Sai Gon High-Tech Park, and the Institute for Computational Science and Technology.



Fourteen talents each will receive initial finance aid of VND100 million (US$4,298 ) in addition to monthly salary. Those who hold high positions in the Authority of Sai Gon High-Tech Park and Institute for Computational Science and Technology are entitled to enjoy monthly bonus of 1 percent on a research.

Candidates should have enough document for application.





By Mai Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan