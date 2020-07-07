HCMC plans to develop public transport network

The project put forward to 17 solutions including focus on public transport network by bus fleets with the aim to set up effective bus network by 2030 as well as operation of three rail tracks 1, 2, 5 and rapid bus transit (BRT) routes.



Moreover, the city will build a light railway between Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2 and Long Thanh International Airport. There will be metro lines linking Thu Thiem with other districts of the city and Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The city transport authority also planned to develop inner river bus connecting regions and regions for tourism development and embark on cab stations, minibus and park and ride.

Additionally, the city will call for social contribution of investment in public bicycle network and electric vehicles to connect with other public transport forms.

The city will prioritize bus fleets by building separate lanes for bus fleets. Besides, the city will implement smart cards in bus transport. As per the city’s plan, all bus fleets will connect with other transport system by 2025.

The city will tighten control on motorcycles or 2-3 wheelers to suit with infrastructure and public transport system.

In the city’s plan, bus network will be expanded to connect with new urban areas, industrial parks, satellite urban areas, and other transport networks in the period 2021-2025. Specifically, the city will invest in bus and heavy transport system as well as implement measures to monitor personal vehicles and re-arrange motorcycle and 2-3 wheelers in downtown area.

For the period 2026-2030, the city will focus on heavy transportation services. Measures to develop public transportation, monitor personal vehicles and supporting solutions will be carried out synchronously so that individual vehicles will be allowed to travel in certain areas.

It is estimated that the project will cost VND393.7 trillion for the period of 2021-2030; of which, 47, 644 billion will be taken from the state budget.

Furthermore, the state budget will support transportation businesses, modernize smart management system and issue policies and mechanism. The city will use official development assistance (ODA ) on bus fleet, smart ticket issuance, electric motorbike and river transportation which will estimated around VND346.1 trillion.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong