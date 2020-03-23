HCMC plans to open new Mien Dong Bus Station on April 30

In the first phase, the city’s government will run just bus routes linking the city with Northern provinces.



Kicking off three more years of construction, the new facility covering an area of 16 hectares lying in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 9 and neighboring Binh Duong Province is designed as the most modern bus station project in the country. The new bus terminal is built as a complex with shopping mall, kid’s playground, food court and cinemas.

Science and technology will be applied in management of the new station, such as vehicle management system, financial management software, online ticketing system, human resource management software. A mobile app is expected to be launched for passengers to find their trips, real-time departure information and ticket purchase.

By Huy Khanh – Translated by Kim Khanh