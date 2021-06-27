HCMC plans to perform Covid-19 testing for five million people

Medical staff will take test samples for groups of people at high risk of Covid-19 infection in District 8, Binh Tan, Tan Phu, Hoc Mon and Binh Chanh districts amid the pandemic surge from June 26 to June 30.



From July 1 to July 5, the Covid-19 testing plan will be implemented in Thu Duc City and other districts.





Medical staff perform Covid-19 testing for a resident

The plan aims to timely discover Covid-19 cases, proactively fight against pandemic and prevent risks of pandemic infection in the community.



By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong