HCMC plans to re-arrange school system from 2021 to 2030

Presiding a working session upon a plan to carry out the mission of 2021 of the Department of Education and Training with the attendance of many representatives on March 11, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc said the HCMC People’s Committee has issued the decision 02/2003 about the city’s education and training plan to carry out its tasks in 2021.



He revealed that in the plan, some 1,932 hectares of land will be used for building schools in 24 districts and wards.

However, according to statistics from Thu Duc City and 21 districts and wards, only 1,000 hectares of land are allocated for building schools making up over 50 percent of the plan whereas many localities have clean and clear land lots but lack investment. Some localities are jumping difficulties in carrying out the plan due to existing warehouses.

Speaking at the working session, Deputy Chairman Duc expected the Department of Education and Training to actively cooperate with other departments and people’s committees in districts to re-examine schools by the end of 2020 as the legal basis for building a school system plan in the 2021 – 2030 period.

This construction of schools needs to firmly stick to the reality. Each district will apply the goal of school construction differently as each district has its own difficulties. Overall, the target of 300 classrooms per 10,000 people has not been met in all districts.

The Department of Education and Training in HCMC has presented several petitions relating to policies and bonuses for teachers as well proposed the Ministry of Education and Training to have an official document on appeal for social contributions for teaching and learning in private educational centers.

Moreover, the Department of Education and Training in HCMC asked for official guideline on semi-boarding service in schools with the aim to call for social contributions for the service.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong