Speaking at the meeting to implement the socio-economic task in 2021 on January 9, Chairman Phong ordered the machinery of government in HCMC to be more active and creative when carrying out growth goals. Agencies and sectors must have detailed plans which are suitable for the reality of their sectors.



Entering 2021, the southern metropolitan is predicted to have opportunities as well as to face difficulties and challenges in parallel with new situations in the world and in the country , said Mr. Phong. The city will strive to achieve 20 set goals in 2021 with the theme as "The year of building urban administration and improving the investment environment."

With regard to building the urban administration, Chairman Phong required to focus on implementing the Standing Committee of the National Assembly’s Resolution No.1111 on the alignment of administrative divisions at district and ward levels and the establishment of Thu Duc City. Re-arrangement of administrative divisions at districts and ward levels in Thu Duc City is an urgent work as the establishment of Thu Duc City has been announced, Chairman Phong stressed.

However, he noticed that the re-organizing of administrative divisions at district and ward levels should not cause any disruption in solving paperwork and administrative formality and should not affect the legitimate needs of enterprises and residents.

Upon improving investment environment, the chairman directed to take heed of leaders’ role in managing departments and sectors in solving difficulties for enterprises. He emphasized that leaders will be held accountable if there are complaints that enterprises must wait for a long time or enterprises are harassed while doing administrative procedures. The city is determined to make a breakthrough in creating a healthy investment environment for investors.

The city will intensify administrative reform to improve the business environment by setting a time limit for the return of documents, verifying individuals who will be responsible for dealing with papers, listening to organizations and enterprises’ opinions, increasing supervisions of the city People’s Council and the Fatherland Front; giving rewards and imposing punishment as well as applying information technology in administrative reform. Civil servants must be ready to help enterprises and city dwellers to complete paper formalities.

Mentioning solutions for dual goals including the control of the Coronavirus pandemic and effective implementation of economic recovery programs, Mr. Phong announced the city planned to launch the second support package for enterprises affected by the pandemic. Simultaneously, the city will enhance removing hiccups along the production, investment and tax policies, mechanism and administrative formalities to support enterprises.

According to Mr. Phong, electronic- commerce, cashless transactions and public services online at level 3 and 4 should be developed. The city should also take heed of in-depth industrial development, especially the sectors, fields, and stages basing on science, technology, high technology and the digital economy to improve added value.

The chairman requested to carry out infrastructure projects and programs including encouragement of planting trees.

Concerning to solutions relating to the city’s general planning to 2040 with the vision to 2060, Chairman Phong ordered the city to organize a movement of planting trees for a greener city.

Alongside, the city will implement the Party Committee’s resolution 26 issued on October 14, 2020 on developing the Thu Thiem New Urban Area before 2030.

By Manh hoa - Translated by Anh Quan