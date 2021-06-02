HCMC plans to release 2nd assistance package for Covid-19 impacted businesses

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Besides, the city must implement the duo goals of containing the Covid-19 pandemic while maintaining economic growth, he added.



Chairman Phong stressed that the city’s most concerning issue is export processing zones, industrial parks and high-tech zones with the large number of workers that face a high risk of becoming Covid hotspots.

Another key task is the implementation of mass testings for coronavirus aims in industrial parks, towards conducting city-wide mass testing.

He ordered authorities of Thu Duc City and districts, the management boards of processing zones, industrial parks and high tech parks to ask companies, including enterprises outside industrial parks have to sign a commitment on complying with Covid-19 prevention and control rules; impose fines, suspend operation and withdraw business licenses for violations of Covid-19 prevention regulations.

Notably, the city has proposed the Government and the Ministry of Health to issue vaccine mechanisms such as acquired immunity, quality, providers, and payment methods soon to actively negotiate with other sources to buy more vaccines. With a population of over 7 million people aged 18 years or older, the allocation of Covid-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility in the 2021-2022 for HCMC approved by the Ministry of Health haven't been distributed widely enough.

From April 27 to the present, HCMC has found four sources of transmission. Three sources are under control and the remaining one of the religious mission in Go Vap District is the most anxious place. The city’s authorities have asked competent departments to strengthen contact tracing to quickly identify persons who may have come into contact with members of the religious mission.



